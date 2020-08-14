Porter County Health Department Requirements For Gatherings And Events Announced

The Porter County Health Department has developed requirements for gatherings and events in Porter County. For any gathering over 100 people, the host or organizer is required to contact the Porter County Health Department to discuss your COVID-19 Safety Plan. Examples of events include, but are not limited to, festivals, trade shows, musical performances (including bars), weddings, reunions, birthday parties, religious gatherings, vendor markets, business meetings, etc. Failure to notify Porter County Health Department in advance may result in closure of your event. For questions and to review your Safety Plan,call the Health Department 219-707-8158 or by email to [email protected]