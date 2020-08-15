PG&E warns of more rolling outages amid California heat wave

California’s largest utility warned of a second round of rolling power outages Saturday as a heat wave baking California in triple-digit temperatures continues to strain the electrical system

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

PG&E warns of more rolling outages amid California heat wave

California’s largest utility warned of a second round of rolling power outages Saturday as a heat wave baking California in triple-digit temperatures continues to strain the electrical system