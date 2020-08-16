MCAS Reminder About Having Reliable Internet For Online Learning

Michigan City Area Schools wants to emphasize that all students will need reliable broadband internet access for online learning. Michigan City Area Schools is offering a limited number of personal hotspots to students who do not have Internet access. All decisions regarding the distribution of these devices will be made on a case-by-case basis.

If your child does not have access to broadband Internet, fill out this form found on the Michigan City Area Schools’ Facebook page.

More information about low-cost internet options for families who qualify is available on their website:( https://www.mcas.k12.in.us/Page/28320)