Texas police: 3 officers shot by gunman; 3 held inside home
Police in a suburb of Austin, Texas, say three officers have been shot and a man remains barricaded inside a home with three of his family members
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Texas police: 3 officers shot by gunman; 3 held inside home
Police in a suburb of Austin, Texas, say three officers have been shot and a man remains barricaded inside a home with three of his family members
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.