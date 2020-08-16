Valparaiso Community Schools Backpacks And Snacks

During the 2020-2021 school year, the Valparaiso Community Schools Social Services Team is able to provide food for students in need over the weekend.

Food items will be provided to students on the last school day of each week to sustain the student through the weekend.

If you would like your students to participate in the Backpack & Snacks Program, click on the link provided on the Valparaiso Community Schools Facebook page.

Students who previously participated in the Backpacks & Snacks Program must be signed up again in order to receive food bags this school year.

The 1st Backpacks & Snacks distribution for this year will be on Friday, August 21st.