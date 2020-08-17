Hundreds help clean up site of fatal Baltimore explosion


Posted on: August 17th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Hundreds of community members in Baltimore helped clean up debris from the site of a gas explosion that killed two people and sent seven more to the hospital



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Hundreds help clean up site of fatal Baltimore explosion


Posted on: August 17th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Hundreds of community members in Baltimore helped clean up debris from the site of a gas explosion that killed two people and sent seven more to the hospital



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.