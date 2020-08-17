Mexican president’s son criticized for not wearing face mask

Mexico’s president has lashed out at criticism of his 13-year-old son, after after a video posted on social media showed the boy at a hotel in the Pacific coast resort of Acapulco, without a face mask

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Mexican president’s son criticized for not wearing face mask

Mexico’s president has lashed out at criticism of his 13-year-old son, after after a video posted on social media showed the boy at a hotel in the Pacific coast resort of Acapulco, without a face mask