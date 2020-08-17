Reward Being Offered



The Michigan City Police Department has received credible information that the activities leading up to and including the shooting death of Darius Mitchell, at Garden Estates on Tuesday August 11, 2020, was captured on cell phone videos. At this time the department is offering a $1000.00 reward to anyone that comes forward with video that leads to the arrest of those involved in the shooting. This reward is being issued on a first come first serve basis.

Those who have videos from this incident can contact Detective/Sergeant Anna Painter at 219-874-3221, Ext: 1077

or email [email protected] Calls will also be accepted utilizing the Crime Tip Hotline: 219-873-1488.