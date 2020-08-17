Will Smith, Kevin Hart teaming up for ‘Planes, Trains & Automobiles’ remake

Jason Kempin/MTV1415/Getty Images for MTV(LOS ANGELES) — Will Smith and Kevin Hart are teaming up to star in and produce a remake of the 1987 holiday road trip comedy classic, Planes, Trains & Automobiles.

Deadline broke the news about the project, which will be written by Brooklyn 99 veteran Aeysha Carr, whose Hulu series Woke has yet to debut.

The holiday movie marathon mainstay from director John Hughes stars John Candy as a struggling salesman and Steve Martin as an uptight businessman who find themselves joined at the hip in a cross-country struggle to get back to their families for Thanksgiving, in the face of one mishap after another. Along the way, the film emphasizes the importance of family and making new friends, as unlikely as they may be.

By Stephen Iervolino

