2 strong earthquakes shake western Indonesia; no casualties
Two powerful and shallow undersea earthquakes have shaken western Indonesia on Wednesday, causing panic but no immediate reports of casualties or damage
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
2 strong earthquakes shake western Indonesia; no casualties
Two powerful and shallow undersea earthquakes have shaken western Indonesia on Wednesday, causing panic but no immediate reports of casualties or damage
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.