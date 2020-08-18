DOJ: Storage firm illegally sold deployed sergeant’s items


Posted on: August 18th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

The U.S. Justice Department has filed a lawsuit a Massachusetts storage company of illegally auctioning off the possessions of an Air Force sergeant while he was deployed



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

DOJ: Storage firm illegally sold deployed sergeant’s items


Posted on: August 18th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

The U.S. Justice Department has filed a lawsuit a Massachusetts storage company of illegally auctioning off the possessions of an Air Force sergeant while he was deployed



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.