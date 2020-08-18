Japan’s exports plunge amid crush from coronavirus pandemic


August 18th, 2020

Japan reports its exports in July plunged 19.2% from a year earlier, as the coronavirus pandemic hurt demand for goods from the world’s third largest economy



