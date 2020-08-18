Mali soldiers detain senior officers in apparent mutiny

Witnesses say Malian soldiers have taken up arms in the garrison town of Kati and have begun arresting senior military officers in an apparent mutiny

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Mali soldiers detain senior officers in apparent mutiny

Witnesses say Malian soldiers have taken up arms in the garrison town of Kati and have begun arresting senior military officers in an apparent mutiny