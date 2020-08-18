MCPD Swears In New Probationary Officers



On Monday August 17th, 2020; two (2) Probationary Officers were sworn in during a special meeting of the Michigan City Police Civil Service Commission that took place outdoors, in the courtyard of MCPD. These Probationary Officers had undergone an extensive hiring process which began with over 30 potential candidates. These Probationary Officers will endure 6 weeks of in-house training with the Division of Professional Standards. Upon completion of this training, they will begin the Field Training Officer Program where they will be working within the

community with their respective training officers until spaces are available for them to attend the 15-week Indiana Law Enforcement Academy Basic Course. Sworn-In during the service at MCPD were:



Probationary Officer Christopher J. Alexander, 24, was born and raised in Three Oaks, Michigan with his three younger siblings. Officer Alexander graduated from River Valley High School in 2014 and went on to graduate from Lake Michigan College in 2017 with an Associate Degree in General Studies. Officer Alexander transferred to Ferris State University where he obtained a Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice in 2019.

Officer Alexander worked at Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo prior to being hired by MCPD and in his free time, Officer Alexander coach’s youth basketball at River Valley Elementary School and is the Assistant Coach for the River Valley High School Girls’ Varsity basketball team. Officer Alexander has always aspired to be a police officer.Officer Alexander’s Great-Great Grandfather, Leon Klosowski, was a police officer in Michigan City in the 1940’s. Officer Alexander is honored and blessed to be given the opportunity to work with the Michigan City Police Department!



Probationary Officer Gregory Williams III, 23, was born in Hammond and raised in Gary. Officer Williams now resides in Michigan City with his wife and two young daughters. Officer Williams graduated from Portage High

School in 2015, where he ran track and played basketball. Officer Williams also exceled academically, making the honor roll every year during high school. Officer Williams worked for the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office as a Jailer prior to being hired by MCPD.



Officer Williams has dreamed of being a police officer since he was a child. Officer Williams was born to help others and feels that he can make a difference in making Michigan City a safer place to live. Some of Officer Williams’ favorite quotes are: “Be the change you wish to see in the world” and “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” Officer Williams lives by these quotes daily.