Navajo man on federal death row seeks stay of execution

The only Native American on federal death row is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to put his execution on hold while he seeks review of a lower court decision over potential racial bias in his case

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Navajo man on federal death row seeks stay of execution

The only Native American on federal death row is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to put his execution on hold while he seeks review of a lower court decision over potential racial bias in his case