Official: Kanye signature work in Wyoming too close to polls


Posted on: August 18th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Rapper and music producer Kanye West’s campaign has run into trouble on his first day of trying to get on the presidential ballot in his home state of Wyoming



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Official: Kanye signature work in Wyoming too close to polls


Posted on: August 18th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Rapper and music producer Kanye West’s campaign has run into trouble on his first day of trying to get on the presidential ballot in his home state of Wyoming



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.