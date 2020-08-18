Paris rape investigation targets ex-top City Hall official


Posted on: August 18th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Paris prosecutors are investigating a rape accusation against an influential former deputy mayor who recently resigned over his links to a writer whose works celebrated pedophilia



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Paris rape investigation targets ex-top City Hall official


Posted on: August 18th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Paris prosecutors are investigating a rape accusation against an influential former deputy mayor who recently resigned over his links to a writer whose works celebrated pedophilia



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.