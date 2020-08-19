Free COVID-19 testing to remain at Civic through September

After a successful two months, La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody said the free COVID-19 testing site at the Civic Auditorium is here to stay through the month of September.

Dermody said the site, which opened July 1 thanks to efforts by the Healthcare Foundation of La Porte and LaPorte County Emergency Management Agency Director Larry Butcher, was set to be at the Civic only through the month of July. However, after daily and weekly testing numbers continually beat expectations, Dermody said city and county officials worked with the state to extend the testing through September 30.

“As the COVID-19 numbers begin to run up again in our state and community, access to free testing is all the more critical,” Dermody said. “We are grateful to be keeping this free service in La Porte for another month to help our residents as the pandemic continues. Many thanks to the Maria Fruth with the Healthcare Foundation of La Porte and Director Larry Butcher for their work to keep the testing going in our community.”

Testing is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and is completely free to anyone who lives or works in Indiana. Though Hoosiers will not be charged for testing, individuals with health coverage should bring that information with them. Those looking to register can do so online at https://LHI.Care/CovidTesting or by phone at 888-634-1116.