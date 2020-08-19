La Porte Hospital 4-Hour Childbirth Preparation Class

The La Porte Hospital offers a 4-Hour Childbirth Preparation Class. It should be taken at approximately 28 weeks of pregnancy. Topics covered are: prelude to labor, labor, support techniques to assist the laboring mother, vaginal birth, medical procedures, cesarean sections, postpartum care, pain management options, newborn baby care, preparations for going home, and tour of the Birthing and Family Care Center at La Porte Hospital. Those attending are encouraged to wear comfortable clothing. A drink and light snack is provided. You are welcome to bring a second support person.

Classes are offered two Wednesdays and one Saturday per month. The next classes are today from 4-8pm, and Saturday, August 22 from 10am-2pm.

Classes are held in the La Porte Hospital Childbirth Education and Prenatal Classroom, 1007 Lincolnway, La Porte, Second Floor. Class sizes are limited and advanced registration is required. Register at laportehealth.com/childbirth.