Another 1.1 million workers filed jobless claims last week

courtneyk/iStockBy CATHERINE THORBECKE, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Some 1.1 million workers lost their jobs and filed for unemployment insurance last week, according to data from the U.S. Department of Labor released Thursday.

The latest weekly figure from the DOL shows a jump from the previous week’s figure, when weekly filings dipped below the one million mark for the first time in 21 weeks.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.