La Porte Police Participating In Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Enforcement

The La Porte Police Department announced its participation in the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement mobilization.

Now through Labor Day, officers will be conducting overtime patrols, seeking out drunk drivers and showing zero tolerance for anyone driving impaired.

For information about the campaign and additional safety tips, please visit: www.nhtsa.gov/drivesober or to learn more about La Porte Police Department, please visit: cityoflaporte.com/137/Police