Student Pre-arrival Covid-19 Testing Results Show 99.26% Negative Rate

Purdue University reported yesterday that 99.26 percent of students who have received results of their COVID-19 tests are virus-free.

Of the 30,117 results received as of Tuesday, 223 tested positive for COVID-19, for a 0.74 percent positive rate.

As part of the Protect Purdue Plan, all Purdue students are required to have a negative COVID-19 test before arrival on campus for the fall semester, or if recently tested positive,

have documentation from the Protect Purdue Health Center that they have completed a 10-day isolation after the test (asymptomatic) or 10 days after symptom onset before arriving on campus.