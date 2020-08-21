‘Love in the Time of Corona’ stars Leslie Odom Jr. & Nicolette Robinson say show is a time capsule for 2020

Freeform(NEW YORK) — You don’t get more timely than this. Love in the Time of Corona, a new scripted Freeform series about the search for love and connection during COVID-19-mandated social distancing, debuts this weekend with a special two-night event.

Real-life spouses Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson play married couple James and Sade in the limited series and shot their scenes in their own home while in quarantine. They say the show serves as a time capsule for 2020.

“When we first got asked to do it and we were talking about it, we were like, this is such a unique moment,” Robinson tells ABC Audio. “[H]opefully we’ll never have this same moment again. But while there is so much positive and negative at the same time happening, we were like, this is really worth remembering.”

Odom adds, “I think…our only responsibility really, after this is all said and done is to emerge, rearranged. To emerge, somehow changed. And so, yeah, then it becomes a mark on the timeline. [H]opefully it’s a time in our whole society when we can look at, you know, before COVID and after COVID: here’s how we changed for the better.”

Not only does the show depict the pandemic, but it also tackles racism and police brutality. Odom says portraying these issues in real time was cathartic.

“Nic and I, we’re artists and so that’s part of how we process our trauma,” he says. “So the best part about it for us was the fact that we got to make some work about it.”

Love in the Time of Corona premieres in a two-night event, airing Saturday, August 22 and Sunday, August 23 at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.