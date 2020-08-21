Today in History
Today is Saturday, Aug. 22, the 235th day of 2020. There are 131 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History:
On August 22, 1972, President Richard Nixon was nominated for a second term of office by the Republican National Convention in Miami Beach.
On this date:
In 1846, Gen. Stephen W. Kearny proclaimed all of New Mexico a territory of the United States.
In 1851, the schooner America outraced more than a dozen British vessels off the English coast to win a trophy that came to be known as the America’s Cup.
In 1862, French composer Claude Debussy (deh-byoo-SEE’) was born in Saint-Germain-en-Laye.
In 1910, Japan annexed Korea, which remained under Japanese control until the end of World War II.
In 1914, Austria-Hungary declared war against Belgium.
In 1978, President Jomo Kenyatta, a leading figure in Kenya’s struggle for independence, died; Vice President Daniel arap Moi (ehr-uhp MOY’) was sworn in as acting president.
