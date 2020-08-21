UPDATE: Child Dies In Hobart Fire

A 2 year old child died Thursday afternoon and a woman was seriously injured when a fire erupted at a residence at a Northwest Indiana mobile home park, according to fire officials. Firefighters were called to the Ravinia Pines Mobile Home Community in New Chicago where “intense flames” engulfed a mobile home, according to New Chicago Fire Chief Evin Eakins. The mother was found inside a back bedroom and airlifted to the University of Chicago Medical Center.