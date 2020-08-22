Deputies Investigate Fatal Crash

This past Thursday, LaPorte County Deputies were summoned to the intersection of CR 400 South and CR 150 West, in rural Scipio Township, for a personal injury crash. Sergeant Anthony Wallace arrived at the scene and located a semi-tractor-trailer combination and a sport utility vehicle resting off the south side of CR 400 South, just east of the aforementioned intersection.

The crash investigation by deputies determined that a Freightliner semi-tractor, driven by 62 year old Lance R. Hindsley of La Porte, had been traveling east on CR 400 South. A Chevrolet Blazer, driven by 58 year old David A. Voltz of La Porte, had been traveling south on CR 150 West. Statements obtained from Hindsley and a witness revealed that Voltz failed to stop at the stop sign, entered the intersection and into the path of the semi-tractor.

Voltz was pronounced dead at the scene. Toxicology test results are pending. However, alcohol is not believed to be a contributing factor in the crash. Hindsley sustained an upper body injury and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.