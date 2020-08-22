Firefighting crews make slow progress with California fires


Posted on: August 22nd, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Fire crews in California are making slow progress in their battle against some of the largest wildfires in state history thanks to favorable weather overnight and help from other states



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Firefighting crews make slow progress with California fires


Posted on: August 22nd, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Fire crews in California are making slow progress in their battle against some of the largest wildfires in state history thanks to favorable weather overnight and help from other states



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

WIMS