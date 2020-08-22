Firefighting crews make slow progress with California fires

Fire crews in California are making slow progress in their battle against some of the largest wildfires in state history thanks to favorable weather overnight and help from other states

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Firefighting crews make slow progress with California fires

Fire crews in California are making slow progress in their battle against some of the largest wildfires in state history thanks to favorable weather overnight and help from other states