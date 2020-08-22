La Porte Police Conducting School Bus Stop Arm Violation Enforcement

The La Porte City Police Department will be conducting School Bus Safety patrols from August 24th through September 11th. Officers will be working about 80 hours of extra patrols under the Stop Arm Violation Enforcement (SAVE) grant from the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute. Patrols will target those drivers who pass School Buses while the Stop Arm is activated.

La Porte Police is reminding the public that school begins on August 24th and paying attention to buses and the young children riding them should be in the forefront of everyone’s mind.

For more information on Operation Pull Over, SAVE and the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute’s other programs and activities, please visit http://www.in.gov/cji.