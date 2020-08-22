Top West Africa envoys meet in Mali with junta after coup


Posted on: August 22nd, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Top West African officials have met with the junta leaders and Mali’s deposed president in the capital trying to negotiate a return to civilian rule after a coup this week



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Top West Africa envoys meet in Mali with junta after coup


Posted on: August 22nd, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Top West African officials have met with the junta leaders and Mali’s deposed president in the capital trying to negotiate a return to civilian rule after a coup this week



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.