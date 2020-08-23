3 years after Harvey, some in Houston still waiting for help

In the three years since Hurricane Harvey flooded large swaths of Houston, some residents say they feel angry and abandoned as their efforts to repair damaged homes were bogged down by a city program they described as slow and bureaucratic

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

3 years after Harvey, some in Houston still waiting for help

In the three years since Hurricane Harvey flooded large swaths of Houston, some residents say they feel angry and abandoned as their efforts to repair damaged homes were bogged down by a city program they described as slow and bureaucratic