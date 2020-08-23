Lithuanians form human chain to back democracy in Belarus

More than 50,000 Lithuanians have joined hands in a human chain stretching 32 kilometers (20 miles) from the capital of Vilinus to the Belarus border to express solidarity with their neighbor’s dramatic struggle for democracy

