Lithuanians form human chain to back democracy in Belarus
More than 50,000 Lithuanians have joined hands in a human chain stretching 32 kilometers (20 miles) from the capital of Vilinus to the Belarus border to express solidarity with their neighbor’s dramatic struggle for democracy
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Lithuanians form human chain to back democracy in Belarus
More than 50,000 Lithuanians have joined hands in a human chain stretching 32 kilometers (20 miles) from the capital of Vilinus to the Belarus border to express solidarity with their neighbor’s dramatic struggle for democracy
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.