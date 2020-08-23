Marco downgraded to a tropical storm in the Gulf of Mexico, the U.S. National Hurricane Center says


Posted on: August 23rd, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Marco downgraded to a tropical storm in the Gulf of Mexico, the U.S. National Hurricane Center says



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Marco downgraded to a tropical storm in the Gulf of Mexico, the U.S. National Hurricane Center says


Posted on: August 23rd, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Marco downgraded to a tropical storm in the Gulf of Mexico, the U.S. National Hurricane Center says



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.