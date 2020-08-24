Correction: Corpus Christi-Explosion story
In a story August 22, 2020, about an explosion in the Port of Corpus Christi, The Associated Press, quoting the port, erroneously reported what the pipeline involved was carrying
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Correction: Corpus Christi-Explosion story
In a story August 22, 2020, about an explosion in the Port of Corpus Christi, The Associated Press, quoting the port, erroneously reported what the pipeline involved was carrying
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.