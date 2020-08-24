Driver Abandons Child, Bites Trooper While Fleeing Traffic Stop



On Saturday morning at 4:50 a.m., Trooper Beers was patrolling at the 1.3 mile-marker westbound on the Indiana Toll Road. Trooper Beers initiated a traffic stop on a silver Mistusbishi at the 1.2 mile-marker for an equipment violation. The driver of the vehicle initially refused to identify himself to Trooper Beers. He became combative when the trooper attempted to place him in custody. While attempting to subdue the suspect, Trooper Beers was bitten on his arm. Trooper Beers then discharged his taser, striking the man with no effect. A small child that had been riding in the vehicle got out of the vehicle and was precariously close to passing traffic. Trooper Beers instructed the child to get back into his car, and then gave chase of the male driver. The brief foot pursuit led them across the highway and into an area of thick brush. A K-9 was requested in locating the suspect. A search of the area was unsuccessful, and the 6 year old child was released to the child’s mother at the scene. The vehicle was impounded by Herrera’s Towing. Trooper Beers was treated and released for injuries sustained during his struggle with the fleeing driver. This is an ongoing investigation and the Indiana State Police are currently attempting to the identify and locate the suspect.