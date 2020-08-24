John Travolta honors late wife Kelly Preston by sharing a sweet dance with their daughter

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — It’s been over a month since the world learned the unexpected news that actress Kelly Preston passed away after a quiet battle with breast cancer. Now, her husband of nearly 28 years, John Travolta, is sharing with the world how he’s continuing to honor his wife’s memory.

The Grease actor broke his social media silence on Saturday to update fans how his family’s been adjusting to life without their beloved matriarch.

Sharing a video of a sweet father-daughter dance with his 20-year-old Ella, Travolta revealed that’s just one way the family is keeping Preston’s spirit alive.

“My daughter @ella.travolta and I dancing in memory of momma,” the 660year-old actor penned. “One of Kelly’s favorite things, dancing with me.”

The video shows the two waltzing to a jazzy piano performance before Travolta lifts his daughter’s arm and spins her forward and backward before they clasp hands again.

Travolta and Preston wed in 1991 and had three kids together, Ella, Jett and Benjamin, who is nine.

Jett was 16 when he died in 2009 after suffering a seizure. He would have turned 28 in April.

Upon announcing Preston’s death on July 13, Travolta wrote “It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many.”

The Saturday Night Fever actor also vowed that “Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered.”

It was later revealed through a family spokesperson that Preston opted to keep her cancer battle a secret.

By Megan Stone

