Larry King reveals deaths of his son and daughter weeks apart from each other

PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images(LOS ANGELES) — Legendary talk show host Larry King revealed on Saturday that two of his five children, Andy and Chaia King, have died within weeks of each other.

King, 86, shared the news on Instagram, along with a series of photos of Andy and Chaia.

“It is with sadness and a father’s broken heart that I confirm the recent loss of two of my children, Andy King, and Chaia King,” he wrote. “Both of them were good and kind souls and they will be greatly missed.”

Andy, 65, “passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack on July 28th,” he explained, while Chaia “passed on August 20th, only a short time after having been diagnosed with lung cancer.”

“Losing them feels so out of order,” wrote King. “No parent should have to bury a child. My family and I thank you for your outpouring of kind sentiments and well wishes. In this moment, we need a little time and privacy to heal. I thank you for respecting that.”

King, who has been married eight times to seven women, shared Andy and Chaia with former Playboy bunny Alene Akins, who died in 2017.

King also has a son, Larry, 58, with Annette Kaye, and sons Chance, 21, and Cannon, 20, with actress Shawn King, whom he divorced last year after 22 years of marriage.

By George Costantino

