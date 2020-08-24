Offices of Mozambican newspaper burned in arson attack

The premises of two of Mozambique’s leading independent newspapers, the weekly Canal de Mozambique and the daily CanalMoz, were attacked with petrol bombs and burned

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Offices of Mozambican newspaper burned in arson attack

The premises of two of Mozambique’s leading independent newspapers, the weekly Canal de Mozambique and the daily CanalMoz, were attacked with petrol bombs and burned