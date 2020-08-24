See Brendan Gleeson transform into President Trump in Showtime’s ‘The Comey Rule’

Ben Mark Holzberg/CBS(LOS ANGELES) — Showtime has revealed the first full-length trailer for The Comey Rule, a two-part thriller based on controversial former FBI director James Comey’s book A Higher Loyalty.

However, it’s Scottish actor Brendan Gleeson’s transformation into President Donald Trump that arguably steals the show. Thanks to a perfectly styled wispy blonde wig, and an impressive vocal imitation of the reality show star-turned commander-in-chief, Gleeson hits all the right notes.

The film traces Comey’s involvement in Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s email scandal, and later, after her defeat in the presidential election, it addresses President Trump’s alleged involvement in what became known as the Russiagate scandal.

Comey, who was fired by Trump in 2017, was investigated and found to have violated Justice Department and FBI policies in his handling of memos he said detailed conversations with the president — memos he’s shown scribbling in the trailer for the film, which also stars Jeff Daniels as Comey, Oscar-winner Holly Hunter as former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, and Kingsley Ben-Adir as President Obama.

The Comey Rule debuts on Showtime on September 27.

By Stephen Iervolino

