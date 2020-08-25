A look at key moments in Falwell’s relationship with Liberty

Under the 13-year stewardship of Jerry Falwell Jr., Liberty University grew into a powerhouse with an endowment of over $1.7 billion and more than 15,000 on-campus and over 94,000 online students

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

A look at key moments in Falwell’s relationship with Liberty

Under the 13-year stewardship of Jerry Falwell Jr., Liberty University grew into a powerhouse with an endowment of over $1.7 billion and more than 15,000 on-campus and over 94,000 online students