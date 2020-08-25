Arrest Made in Peeping Tom Investigation



The Michigan City Police Department would like to announce the arrest of Kejuan Jerome HARRISON, 21, of 1900 E. Barker Avenue in Michigan City. Between July 20th and August 21st, the Michigan City Police Department took 16 case reports as it relates to a suspect that was peeping into windows during the evening hours in the center of Michigan City. A majority of these reports and calls for service took place in an area between Woodland Avenue, Barker Avenue, Carroll Avenue and Greenwood Avenue.

During the time of the reports, Officers and Detectives had been in constant communication with the residents in this area obtaining information and working to identify the suspect. In the last week, Detectives developed a suspect

and proceeded to conduct overnight surveillance details in the area in which these acts were taking place. During

the evening hours of Friday August 21st, Detectives and members of the La Porte County Drug Task Force (LCDTF)

were working surveillance when they observed a suspect in a backyard of a residence in the 500 Block of S.

Calumet Avenue.

Detectives attempted to approach the suspect, who fled from police and led them on a short foot pursuit. Detectives

from MCPD, the La Porte County Sheriff’s Department, and the Trail Creek Police Department were able to locate

the suspect and he was positively identified as HARRISON. HARRISON was initially arrested on an active La Porte

County Warrant for Criminal Mischief as a Class B-Misdemeanor. While incarcerated at the La Porte County Jail on

this warrant, Detective Dana Ford, the lead detective on this case, was able to complete this complex investigation

and additional criminal charges were brought against HARRISON this afternoon.

HARRISON was charged with the following criminal charges: Attempted Burglary Level 4-Felony, Voyeurism Level

6-Felony X2, Stalking Level 6-Felony and Resisting Law Enforcement A-Misdemeanor. HARRISON is currently

being held at the La Porte County Jail on a $20,000 CASH ONLY bond. HARRISON’s initial court appearance on

the new charges will be on Tuesday August 31st at 8:30 A.M. in La Porte County Superior Court #1, in front of Judge

Michael Bergerson. MCPD would like to thank La Porte County Deputy Prosecutor Elizabeth Boehm for her

assistance in working so quickly to assure that these criminal charges were presented to Judge Bergerson before

HARRISON’s release from jail. These actions have undoubtedly given the victims and other residents a feeling of

safety and security knowing that he will remain incarcerated at the jail and not be released to terrorize their

neighborhood.