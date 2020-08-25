China protests alleged US spy plane incursion during drills

China is protesting the alleged incursion of a U.S. Air Force U-2 spy plane into a no-fly zone imposed during live-firing military exercises in the country’s north

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

China protests alleged US spy plane incursion during drills

China is protesting the alleged incursion of a U.S. Air Force U-2 spy plane into a no-fly zone imposed during live-firing military exercises in the country’s north