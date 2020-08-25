Kevin Hart reveals COVID-19 diagnosis, and why he kept it quiet

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Turns out Kevin Hart is yet another celeb who tested positive for COVID-19, early in the pandemic — but he’s only now shared the news.

Page Six reports the comedian and actor shared his diagnosis during a stand-up performance at Dave Chappelle’s An Intimate Socially Distanced Affair outdoor comedy show in Ohio over the weekend.

“The problem is that I had it around the same time as Tom Hanks, and I couldn’t say anything because he’s more famous than I am,” Kevin joked.

A source told Page Six that Chappelle spent $100,000 on rapid testing at his shows this summer for Hart and other performers. At the moment, it is unknown exactly what symptoms Kevin experienced, if any at all.

But Kevin really got a laugh out of a screenshot of a Facebook post by NBC News. It featured a story about Olympian Usain Bolt, who recently tested COVID-19 positive — yet the featured picture was of Kevin.

“No comment,” Kevin wrote on Instagram. “I must of gotten really fast & tall overnight. I am also no longer doing comedy due to my Olympic training schedule. P.S this is disrespectful on so many levels…All you can do is laugh. Maybe the COVID-19 shrunk his legs and torso.”

Kevin is also awaiting the arrival of his second child with his wife, Eniko. The couple announced their pregnancy earlier this year and recently celebrated with a Bobo-chic drive-thru baby shower. The couple welcomed their first child, Kenzo, in 2017. Kevin also has two children from his first marriage.

