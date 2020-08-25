Redwoods survive wildfire at California’s oldest state park

When a massive wildfire swept through California’s oldest state park last week it was feared many trees in a grove of old-growth redwoods — some 2,000 years old and among the tallest living things on Earth — may have finally succumbed

