"The Hardest Thing"…in lockdown: Vanessa Lachey talks about life in quarantine with hubby Nick Lachey

Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — Like millions of other working parents, Love Is Blind host Vanessa Lachey and her Netflix show co-host and 98 Degrees recording artist husband Nick, have been trying to keep it together and keep their kids entertained during this summer of COVID-19.

ABC Audio caught up with Vanessa to ask how they’ve been coping. “It’s been really great and it’s been really tough,” she admits. “…I think like most people, we’ve had some high highs where you have your campout in the living room and you have like a late-night movie popcorn night where everyone piles in mom and dad’s bed….And then it’s been low lows where you’re crying and you don’t know why, and you’re yelling at each other and the kids are uncertain.”

Vanessa says that as parents, “We can’t control a lot, but we can tell them we love them. We can give them a happy environment. We can create moments that hopefully spark their interests and keep them busy and give them the security of knowing that we’re all in this together as a family.”

As for her relationship with her Love Is Blind co-host, Nick, Vanessa admits, “You know, he used to go on tour or I’d go on set and we’d have time away, and they say distance makes the heart grow fonder, but not when you’re together 24/7 for X amount of months.”

Lachey has found a silver lining to the crisis, however. “For Nick and I, it’s been really great because we’ve been more challenged this time in our relationship. We’ve been together for 14 years and we’ve had to redefine ourselves, but also keep true to what it was that made us attracted to each other. And what I mean by that is we know why we love each other. We wanted to be parents. We wanted to be spouses. We wanted to put our family first. But that’s evolving. And what does that look like nowadays? How does our couple of time fit into the day and how does our personal time fit into the day?”

Vanessa adds of the time together, “You know, it makes you have to redefine how you communicate. And it’s been really great in that sense. It’s kind of held the microscope up to our relationship and elevated it…[I]t’s made us look at it in a way that’s been productive because now we know how to handle things together better.”

By Stephen Iervolino

