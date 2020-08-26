Bridge Work To Cause Lane Closures For State Road 49

In Porter County, watch for lane closures on State Road 49 between I-94 and Indian Boundary Rd beginning Monday, August 31. The road will be reduced to one lane each direction to perform work on the bridge over CSX Railroad and the Little Calumet river.

Lane closures will alternate so drivers should be prepared for changing traffic patterns in this area.

The project is expected to be completed in early November.