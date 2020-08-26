DEPUTIES INVESTIGATE COMMERCIAL MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

Yesterday evening (08/25/20) at 5:38 PM, deputies were summoned to the intersection of US 30 and SR 39, rural Hanna Township, reference a crash involving three (3) semi-tractor trailers. At 5:42 PM, Deputy Jon Samuelson arrived at the scene. All three semi-tractors were resting in the driving lane of westbound US 30 at the aforementioned intersection.

The crash investigation by deputies determined the following. A black 2014 Peterbilt semi-tractor, driven by Harold E. MOSS Jr. (46 YOA) of Merrillville, Indiana, was stopped in the westbound driving lane of US 30 waiting for the traffic control device to cycle (red light). A white 2020 Freightliner semi-tractor, driven by Obitjon S. ZAYITOV (60 YOA) of Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania, was also stopped in the driving lane directly behind the semi-tractor trailer being driven by MOSS. A White 2007 Volvo semi-tractor, driven by Aleksandar KRNICAN (34 YOA) of Lyons, Illinois, was traveling westbound on US 30 in the driving lane.

KRNICAN failed to slow and stop for the vehicles ahead that were being driven by MOSS and ZAYITOV. KRNICAN’S semi-tractor collided with the trailer that was being pulled by the semi-tractor ZAYITOV was operating. The force of the collision pushed the semi-tractor ZAYITOV was operating into the trailer that was being pulled by the semi-tractor MOSS was operating.

KRNICAN was pinned in and had to be extricated from his semi-tractor. He sustained an upper body injury and was flown to a regional hospital for treatment.

Assisting: Sergeant Jon Burger, Deputies Shayne Landry, Kasz Billings, William Masterson and Michael Walker, Hanna and Noble Township Volunteer Fire Departments, La Porte County EMS, La Porte County Haz-Mat, MedFlight and John’s Garage.