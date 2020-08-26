‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star Camilla Luddington welcomes baby boy

ABC/Mike Rosenthal(LOS ANGELES) — Grey’s Anatomy star Camilla Luddington and her husband Matthew Alan have a new addition to the family — a baby boy.

On Tuesday, alongside a photo of the 36-year-old actress cuddling her newborn, she shared, “After what felt like a year long third trimester… it finally happened!! Matt and I are SOOO happy to announce the birth of our sweet baby BOY Lucas, otherwise known as my little lion ?? (shoutout to Leo’s!).”

Lucas is the second child that Luddington and Alan share. They already have a 3-year-old daughter together named Hayden.

Despite having gone through the child birthing process already, though, Luddington admitted to People that this go around was “much more stressful” due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I absolutely had more daily anxiety,” she explained. “Not only did I have concerns over contracting COVID and what that could potentially mean for my pregnancy, I was also worried about things like my husband not being able to be present with me during the birth.”

At the end of the day though, the couple is just happen to finally meet their son.

“Our bubble feels complete now that he’s here,” Luddington said.

By Danielle Long

