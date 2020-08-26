Kanye West sues Ohio election head to get on November ballot

Rapper Kanye West sued Ohio’s election chief Wednesday in an effort to be placed on the November presidential ballot after the Secretary of State deemed him unqualified as an independent candidate

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Kanye West sues Ohio election head to get on November ballot

Rapper Kanye West sued Ohio’s election chief Wednesday in an effort to be placed on the November presidential ballot after the Secretary of State deemed him unqualified as an independent candidate