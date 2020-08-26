Laura expected to become Category 4 hurricane with 130 mph winds

ABC NewsBy MAX GOLEMBO, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Laura is an even stronger storm now compared to Tuesday with winds gusting at 110 mph which is just short of being a Category 3 major hurricane.

Laura is expected to intensify to Category 4 with winds of 130 mph later Wednesday.

Landfall is still expected on the Louisiana and Texas border line as a Category 3 or 4.

Additionally, a storm surge of up to 15 feet is forecast from western Louisiana to eastern Texas.

Laura has rapidly intensified by 55 mph in the past 24 hours — from 55 mph maximum winds to 110 mph maximum winds — which is the largest 24-hour intensification rate for an Atlantic hurricane in August since Hurricane Irma on Aug. 31, 2017.

