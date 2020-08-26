New Jewelry line celebrates the fierce females of ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2

Disney+/Lucasfilm(LOS ANGELES) — For those jonesing for the second-season debut of the Emmy nominated Disney+ hit The Mandalorian this October, some retail therapy might help.

Ashley Eckstein, founder of female fan fashion retailer Her Universe — and voice of Star Wars heroine Ahsoka Tano herself — has teamed up with Allison Cimino, CEO and Designer of RockLove Jewelry, for a new joint collaboration of Star Wars bling that celebrates some of the fierce females that will be seen in Season 2.

Among the female characters honored with necklaces, bangles and rings includes fan favorite, former Jedi Ahsoka, who will be portrayed in live action for the first time by actress Rosario Dawson in Mandalorian Season 2, as well as the series’ mysterious and powerful character known only as The Armorer.

The Armorer’s distinctive Mandalorian helmet has been crafted into a ring by RockLove.

First seen in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Ahsoka Tano literally grew into one of the most complex and heralded female characters in that galaxy far, far away. Her character’s distinctive Togrutan head markings have been replicated in blue and white enamel on a silver bangle from Her Universe, as well as a necklace pendant, and a ring, the latter of which sold out in minutes.

Other Star Wars items from the collaboration include a necklace that emulates the medals Princess Leia bestowed upon Han Solo and Luke Skywalker — but famously, not Chewie — following the Battle of Yavin at the end of 1977’s Star Wars: A New Hope.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

By Stephen Iervolino

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

